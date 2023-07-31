The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in the Denton area until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures on Tuesday will reach a high of 108 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph on Tuesday. The nighttime temperature is expected to reach 85 degrees.
After the excessive heat warning is projected to end, high temperatures will still remain above 100 degrees through the weekend. But winds will pick up for the rest of the week, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
On Sunday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms that could cause temperatures to dip to the high 90s next Monday.
Fire danger
As high temperatures are coupled with low humidity and strong winds, the National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday. A red flag warning indicates an increased risk of fire danger.
Denton County has remained under a burn ban since July 25. The burn ban will remain in effect until drought conditions improve.
Officials warn against improper disposal of cigarettes and matches, as they could easily ignite dry grass. Loose chains on trailers could also create sparks on the road and start a fire. Outdoor welding should be avoided.
Heat assistance
The city of Denton and Denton County have several cooling stations to offer relief from heat and emergency assistance.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of North Texas offers hydration and shade. The organization’s emergency disaster mobile feeding units will bring relief to vulnerable populations. Additionally, there is financial assistance available for families experiencing lost wages and who are at risk of having their utilities shut off.
The following centers act as cooling stations:
- Denton Corps Community Center, 1508 E. McKinney St., open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
- Lewisville Corps Community Center, 880 Fox Ave.
City of Denton
Cooling stations are available at the following Denton locations:
- Denton Community Shelter, 909 N. Loop 288, open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.
- Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
- Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave., open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.
- Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St., open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive, open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St., open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane, open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Denton Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St., open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Lewisville
The following cooling stations are available in Lewisville:
- Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St., open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
- Vista Mall (previously Music City Mall), 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Little Elm
The following cooling station is available in Little Elm:
- Little Elm Public Library, 100 W. Eldorado Parkway, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
