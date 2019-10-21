Although the damage locally was minor compared to the wreckage left by Sunday’s severe storms that spawned a tornado in North Dallas, Denton County did not escape the late-night storms unscathed.
According to Eric Gildersleeve, Denton County’s assistant emergency management coordinator, most of the damage in the county from Sunday night’s storms was found in Sanger. He said there were reports of trees and travel trailers being knocked over.
He also said an RV trailer near the Lake Ray Roberts Marina was blown about 50 yards away from its original spot.
In Denton, 585 customers lost power during the second round of storms that blew through North Texas after 11 p.m. Sunday, city spokesman Ryan Adams said in an email.
He said that the outages began at 11:34 p.m. and continued for several hours. The last customers had their power restored at about 4:45 a.m. Monday. He said that although half of those outages lasted less than three hours, the rest involved larger repairs such as removing trees and reconstructing facilities damaged by trees.
Denton Enterprise Airport reported a top wind gust of 61 mph during the storms that came through after 11 p.m., while rainfall amounts totaled 0.94 of an inch.
— Camila Gonzalez