With the National Weather Service in Fort Worth projecting 3-6 inches of snow accumulation for North Texas, Denton County and the city of Denton are preparing for hazardous conditions including slippery roadways and single-digit temperatures.
According to a Friday afternoon NWS forecast, freezing drizzle is possible as early as Friday night, with snow a slight possibility Saturday night. Sunday’s forecast has a 40% chance of snow during the day, though the bulk of the accumulation is projected to come between Sunday night, when there’s an 80% change of precipitation, and Monday morning.
Along with the winter storm system will come temperatures far below freezing. Highs are forecast at 28 degrees Saturday, 24 Sunday and 14 Monday, while lows are projected at 21 Saturday night, 7 Sunday night and 4 Monday night.
NWS meteorologist Eric Martello said wind chills could be below zero by Sunday, and that the storm system’s extreme temperatures and precipitation will not only make for dangerous roadways but also pose a risk for anyone outside without proper protection from the cold.
“For any accumulation you get on the roads, even if they get run over and melt a little bit, they will refreeze because the air temperature is so cold,” Martello said. “If you’re going to be out in your vehicle for any period of time, carry flashlights, blankets and make sure you wear several layers.”
Denton is preparing several measures to combat the hazardous conditions, according to an email sent out to City Council members.
“The City will have trucks ready to deploy sand on icy roads and appropriate staffing for any potential power outages or water main breaks,” the email reads. “Staff will be evaluating conditions throughout the weekend and will make any determination on service changes or closures on or before early Monday morning.”
The city also has opened up the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center as a warming station, available 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. on weekdays and through 5 p.m. on the weekend. The Denton Civic Center will serve as a secondary site if needed, and North Lakes Recreation Center will also serve as a warming center from Saturday to Wednesday, with identical weekday and weekend hours.
Salvation Army Denton has allowed for 24/7 shelter during inclement weather, and the Monsignor King Outreach Center is also offering 24/7 shelter until Tuesday.
Denton County is also making preparations for the conditions. Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Gildersleeve said the bulk of road maintenance will fall on cities, but that the county will be assisting with areas public safety officials deem to be particularly dangerous.
“We have limited snow removal equipment at the county level,” Gildersleeve said. “We’re going to be primarily charged with taking care of trouble spots. We’re not going to plow every road — we don’t have the equipment or manpower.”
Gildersleeve added that the county does not have the resources to pretreat roadways, meaning it will take a reactionary response to the travel conditions.
Monday may not be the last North Texas sees of winter storms, as Tuesday also carries a 20% chance of snow during the day and a 40% chance at night. On Wednesday, the NWS states snow is likely, with a 60% chance of precipitation overall. However, Martello said projections for that system could change by the time it arrives.
“Our main focus is on this system at the moment,” Martello said. “There’s a lot more uncertainty regarding that system at this time.”