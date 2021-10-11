While Denton didn’t see major damage from Sunday night’s storm, power outages in different parts of the city lasted until Monday morning.
A total of 446 Denton Municipal Electric customers lost power as a result of the storm Sunday night in northeast Denton and on several streets near the University of North Texas’ soccer and track stadium. Ryan Adams, a spokesperson for the city of Denton, said the last DME power outage was fixed shortly before noon Monday.
“There’s an outage that was on Mistywood [Lane] with about 50 customers who were out of power as of this morning,” Adams said Monday. “That was the last of any outages remaining from last night’s storm.”
Power lines and trees were down in several areas as well and contributed to at least one of the 16 total outages reported. Adams said the largest outage affected 72 customers for two and a half hours around McKinney and Bellaire streets. The longest outage, in the Mistywood area, affected 55 customers for just over 15 hours.
City crews also cleared a handful of roads that were blocked by trees and tree limbs that fell, Adams said.
Around the rest of the county, Eric Gildersleeve, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said there were some utility outages reported but that they were short-lived.
Gildersleeve said there weren’t any reports of major damage from the storm either, but one notable loss was the wind destroyed a leased commercial tent that was set up at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex for a county vaccination event.
“Last night, we drove out and checked the site and made sure it was ready for this morning,” Gildersleeve said.
That’s when they discovered the tent was damaged.
County services also didn’t get any reports of flooding on any roads. Rain levels in much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area were under an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the weather service in Fort Worth, said they measured 0.33 inches of rain this morning at Denton Enterprise Airport within a 24-hour period.
“I’m not sure what they were estimating [on rain amount] per se last night,” Prater said. “Because the storm was moving pretty quickly through the region, generally we weren’t expecting it to be a big rain event.”
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Sunday afternoon that the severe storm could include damaging wind and large hail. Prater said they didn’t have a figure for wind in Denton, but said they recorded 70-mph winds at DFW International Airport. She said Monday that they had not received reports of hail in Denton.
Denton got a brief break from the rain Monday, but chances for rain are at about 50% to 60% Tuesday in the early to midafternoon. Prater said they’re expecting just showers and storms Tuesday, and then another cold front will move in Wednesday with more wet weather possible.