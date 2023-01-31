With an ice storm warning from Wednesday through Thursday morning, city of Denton and Denton County facilities will continue to be closed through Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning Tuesday afternoon that extends until 6 a.m. Thursday, with ice accumulations up to half an inch expected.
Icy conditions and freezing rain from overnight Tuesday will worsen through Wednesday with power outages and tree damage likely due to increasing ice accumulation. Travel could be nearly impossible through Wednesday night, the weather service said.
Road conditions have already proven troublesome for some drivers. The Denton Police Department confirmed that officers responded to 92 crash reports between midnight and 3 p.m. Tuesday. An additional 92 traffic hazards were reported in the same time period.
The Denton Police and Fire Department recommend that residents avoid driving and stay indoors if possible. Sidewalks and roads can be hazardous due to black ice. If travel is necessary, remember to move over and/or slow down for emergency vehicles, accelerate and decelerate slowly and use extreme caution.
Public safety personnel will remain on duty, and locals can call the Denton Police Department non-emergency number, 940-349-8181, and call 911 in case of an emergency.
Denton County road and bridge employees will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the winter storm. The county will also continue to publish weather alerts and provide a list of warming stations on social media.
Denton Parks and Recreation facilities, all public Denton Public Library locations, the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center and the city landfill will be closed Thursday.
Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the airfield will remain open 24 hours.
Additionally, all items on the afternoon municipal courts docket between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 will be rescheduled to a later date.
A determination about city facility closures on Thursday will be made on Wednesday.
Denton County facilities will also close on Wednesday. The Commissioners Court, whose meeting on Tuesday was canceled, will convene on Feb. 7 at the Denton County Administrative Courthouse.
County road and bridge employees will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the winter storm.
Denton County will also continue to publish weather alerts and provide a list of warming stations on social media accounts.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.