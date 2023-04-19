Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 10:27 pm
DALLAS — A slow-moving cold front could serve as a catalyst Thursday afternoon for large hail and damaging winds in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest chance of storms developing near Dallas is mid-afternoon Thursday, said Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the weather service.
“The storms will develop somewhere over the metroplex by 3 or 4 o’clock, and then they’ll quickly move to the southeast,” Dunn said.
North Texans should watch out for large hail and damaging wind Thursday, with gusts as high as 30 mph. In Dallas, the storms will likely abate around 7 to 8 p.m.
“We can’t rule out a tornado, but the tornado threat is not as high as the hail and wind threat,” Dunn said.
Severe storms in April are common for the area, and the forecasted system is “nothing out of the ordinary.”
“This is pretty common for this time of year,” Dunn said. “This is getting into our peak severe weather season.”
To prepare for weather impacts Thursday, Dunn suggests people bring their cars inside Wednesday night and be aware of any possible severe weather warnings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.