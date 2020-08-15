The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning will expire at 7 p.m. Saturday after four days of triple-digit temperatures.
While Sunday will still reach 98, a cold front will move in Sunday evening to help lower temperatures for the start of next week, said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The cold front moving through Sunday into early next week will definitely help those temperatures go back to the low 90s,” she said.
With the cold front, there’s a 20-30% chance of rain, which means some parts of Denton County could see scattered storms. At this point, there’s no indication there will be severe weather, Sanchez said.
The excessive heat warning was issued Friday morning, the first time the service has issued a warning for Denton County since July 19, 2018. Normally, there are watches for heat, but Friday and Saturday’s heat indexes were abnormally high, she said.
“We upgraded to a warning because the heat index and temperatures are reaching even higher temperatures,” she said. “The heat index needs to be 110 or higher, and the temperatures 105 or hotter.”
With the upgraded warnings, Sanchez said people need to make sure they stay cool in the peak afternoons and try to stay indoors or in shade. With the temperatures, there’s also an increased risk for heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and heat exhaustion, so those spending time outside should take extra precautions such as frequent breaks and staying hydrated.
The city opened the Denton Civic Center as a cooling station Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and it will be open again Saturday for the same hours. There will be water, access to restrooms and seating six feet apart. Masks are required to enter, and there will be disposable masks available for those who don’t have one.