Residents in Denton can expect cooler weather early this week — but enjoy the cool breezes while you can, because warmer temperatures will return later in the week.
A cold front hit Monday morning with temperatures falling into the 50s throughout the day and dropping even more at night, with temperatures in the low 30s. Winds were strong throughout Monday but are expected to lessen for the rest of the week, to 5-10 mph.
“[Monday] was the coolest day of the week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said. “We do expect the temperatures to warm up slightly as we go through the week.”
The Dallas-Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service predicts daytime highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures then will rise throughout the week, with Wednesday highs expected to be in the upper 60s and Thursday in the mid- to upper 70s.
Friday is expected to get even warmer, with high temperatures in the low 80s. There is also a chance of rain Friday but it’s fairly low, at around 20%.
Another cold front, similar to the one that arrived Monday morning, is predicted to settle in later in the week, Friday night to Saturday morning. High temperatures will drop again to the mid-50s, with lows in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures are expected to increase quickly after Saturday, with Sunday expected to be much warmer.
The weather service advises any residents who have outdoor inflatables or holiday decorations to make sure they are tied down. With temperatures dropping at night, the weather service also recommends putting plants or sensitive vegetation inside. For plants that cannot be moved inside, meteorologists suggest putting a cover over them for protection.
Weather forecasts and updates from the National Weather Service can be found at www.weather.gov.