DALLAS — After a bout of severe storms unleashed rain, hail and high winds — and one confirmed tornado — Thursday in North Texas, a lingering cold front is expected to chill the region throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service said lows will reach the mid-30s and lower 40s on Saturday before dropping into the mid-20s and upper 30s on Sunday. There is no rain in the forecast, but the cool temperatures will be accompanied by light winds out of the north.
The weather service advises protecting any sensitive outdoor plants, as patchy frost is possible.
High temperatures will rise into the 70s and lower 80s by the middle of next week, the weather service said. The chance of rain will return Wednesday, and another batch of strong to severe storms is possible March 23.
Multiple lines of storms moved through North Texas on Thursday, according to Monique Sellers, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The weather service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties, and videos posted online showed water pooled on interstates as rain and hail peppered the region.
Sellers said the weather service received reports of hail that measured up to 3 inches. Near downtown Dallas, there were reports of small, penny-size hail.
A tornado warning was in effect for parts of Dallas County for about half an hour as the storm system moved to the eastern and southeastern part of North Texas.
The weather service was still assessing damage Friday but confirmed a tornado hit Irving after forming in northern Grand Prairie near the Dallas-Tarrant county line. Preliminary reports classified the tornado as an EF1, meaning winds reached up to 110 mph.
The agency also confirmed straight-line wind damage in Garland, with winds reaching 75 mph.
