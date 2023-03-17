DALLAS — After a bout of severe storms unleashed rain, hail and high winds — and one confirmed tornado — Thursday in North Texas, a lingering cold front is expected to chill the region throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service said lows will reach the mid-30s and lower 40s on Saturday before dropping into the mid-20s and upper 30s on Sunday. There is no rain in the forecast, but the cool temperatures will be accompanied by light winds out of the north.

