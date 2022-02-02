As weather forecasts start to paint a clearer picture of the hazards this week’s winter storm will bring, news of closures continued to come from agencies across Denton County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service was projecting Denton County would start seeing hazardous conditions between 6 and 9 p.m., with the county’s northern half due to get hit first. Rain started falling in the area Wednesday evening, but when temperatures drop below freezing, ice will start forming and surface streets will get slick.
"When will it hit my house?"— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 2, 2022
There's 8 million people in North/Central TX, so we can't possibly answer everyone. Here's a map with a bunch of cities on it for you to check yourself.
Rain will change to ice and road conditions will deteriorate by the time listed. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/QunZjVYvDM
Weather service meteorologist Allison Prater said the rain would go through a gradual transition process from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, first to a wintry mix and then to snow. The agency’s forecasts have Denton getting anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation.
The snow and sleet will fall off after 10 a.m., according to the forecasts, but the hazardous conditions will continue due to the frigid temperatures. Thursday is expected to have a high of 25 degrees and a low around 16, with wind chill values as low as the single digits. Friday will get warmer, but Prater said there will likely be a constant cycle of melting and refreezing until the weekend, when Dallas-Fort Worth starts warming up for good.
“Nothing’s going to be able to completely melt off,” Prater said. “It will melt a little bit and refreeze, until we start to warm up over the weekend.”
Prater said the weather service is focusing on urging people to stay off the roads Thursday, although Friday will have dangerous conditions as well. She reiterated covering pipes and bringing in any pets or plants susceptible to the cold.
“Make sure you’re prepared for power outages and just stay off the roads,” Prater said.
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and the surrounding area, as well as any weather alerts, can be found at www.weather.gov.
Closures
Closures continue across Denton County as different agencies and governmental bodies prepare for the storms. The county announced Wednesday afternoon that all facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, although its emergency services department will still be monitoring road conditions.
“Denton County offices are also taking measures to limit the electrical load by ensuring thermostats are turned down and lights are off,” a county news release stated.
The city of Denton announced Wednesday that its facilities will be closed on Thursday, with several services closed for additional days as well.
Trash and recycling pickup for most Denton residents will be delayed by at least one day. Collection has been canceled Thursday and Friday, with service tentatively scheduled to resume this Saturday.
Those whose bins are collected on Thursdays will instead need to put them out in time for pickup Monday morning, and collection will be delayed one day for the rest of next week.
Public safety personnel will remain on duty and can be contacted at 911 in the event or an emergency or at 940-349-8181 for nonemergencies.
Emily Fowler Central Library will remain open to serve as a warming station during regular business hours, but both the South Branch and North Branch libraries will be closed through Saturday.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will stay open as a warming station for 24 hours a day beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. All other recreation centers will be closed Thursday through Saturday.
Other warming centers across the county, according to Denton County Communications Director Dawn Cobb, include First Baptist Church Sanger, First Methodist Church Sanger, Salvation Army Lewisville and the Trophy Club Holiday Inn.
Area school districts also announced closures Wednesday, including Denton, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger.