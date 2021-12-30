DALLAS — The Times Square Ball won’t be the only thing dropping on New Year’s: After a balmy December, temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will plunge to more-seasonal norms.
Hail and gusty winds are possible Friday night ahead of a cold front Saturday that will send temperatures below freezing across North Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said the biggest threats are damaging winds and large hail, although tornadoes are and possible. Areas along and north of Interstate 20 will have the greatest chance of severe thunderstorms after midnight.
Rain, however, is not likely throughout the day Friday.
“Most New Year’s Eve celebrations should be dry,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Fort Worth office.
The storms will move out Saturday morning in tandem with the arrival of a strong, windy cold front that will drop temperatures below freezing by the late afternoon. No rain is expected to accompany the cold front, according to the weather service.
“The day on Saturday does start fairly mild, temperatures in the 60s and maybe climbing into the low 70s by Saturday afternoon,” KXAS-TV (NBC5) meteorologist Samantha Davies said.
But then, she added, “by the late afternoon a very strong cold front comes through … and temperatures will drop quickly.”
Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s in Dallas-Fort Worth and the teens in surrounding areas.
The weather service advised people to use the holiday not only to decide on New Year’s resolutions but also to prepare for the cold weather.
“Take precautions to protect people, pets, plants, and outdoor pipes,” the weather service advised.
Aside from putting a damper on the festivities, the weather may also impede holiday travel.
Bonnette said anyone heading west on Friday may run into spotty rain showers or pooling water. But the rain should clear before temperatures drop, and icy road conditions are not expected, he said.
AAA Texas estimates 8.8 million people will travel statewide between Christmas and New Year’s, and the majority of them will drive to their destinations. Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 also rank among the busiest travel days at Dallas Love Field airport.
North Texas law enforcement agencies have encouraged people to drive safe and sober over the New Year’s holiday, which is one of the busiest times of the year for nightlife.