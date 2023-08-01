This summer in the Dallas area might not be as hot as last year, but it still has the chance to break some records.
So far, this season has been one of the warmest and driest on record, according to the National Weather Service.
The average temperature in Dallas between June 1 and July 31 was 86.7 degrees, the 10th-warmest on record.
That same period was the region’s sixth-driest on record — and driest in 45 years — with only 1.25 inches of precipitation, according to the weather service. Less than half an inch of rain fell in July.
Dallas-Fort Worth’s driest June and July were in 1934, with a paltry 0.08 inches of rain.
The heat the past couple of months, which will continue to be felt this week, was much greater than “normal,” the data shows.
As of Monday, Dallas had recorded 23 days where the high temperature hit 100 or higher (five in June and 18 in July). That ranks eighth for most triple-digit days through the end of July.
Nine triple-digit days by July 31 is considered average for the area, the weather service said.
Dallas-Fort Worth saw 47 100-degree days in 2022, trailing years like 2011 and 1980 that had 71 and 69, respectively. Historically, the hottest days of the year last until about October.
The week ahead
The Dallas area is in for another hot week, with no sign of triple-digit temperatures ending until at least next Tuesday, according to the KXAS-TV (NBC5) forecast. Lows are predicted to be in the 80s.
Tuesday’s high temperature hit 107 degrees about 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, which tied the previous record high for Aug. 1, set in 2011. The hottest day so far this year was July 18, when the thermometer hit 108 degrees.
The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for all of North Texas that is set to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures or heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning said.
Dallas and Fort Worth tied for the hottest major city in the nation Tuesday based on the predicted heat index of 110, according to The Washington Post. Houston is ranked third, Austin fifth and San Antonio ninth.
There’s no chance of rain in the forecast until Sunday.
The region is also under a red flag warning, which means the warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds have combined to create an increased risk of fire danger, and Wednesday was deemed an “ozone action day,” which means ozone levels are anticipated to be above normal and can affect air quality, according to the weather service.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s electrical grid operator, reported it was operating under “normal conditions” Tuesday after a record-setting demand for power Monday of more than 83,000 megawatts. The operator’s supply and demand data shows Tuesday could set another record, with a forecast demand of about 85,200 megawatts.
ERCOT has not called for any conservation efforts.
