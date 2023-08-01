Denton brush fire

Firefighters work to put out a brushfire near South Bonnie Brae Street and Roselawn Drive in southern Denton on Friday. Denton County remains under a red flag warning, which means an increased risk of fire danger.

 Courtesy photo/Denton Fire Department

This summer in the Dallas area might not be as hot as last year, but it still has the chance to break some records.

So far, this season has been one of the warmest and driest on record, according to the National Weather Service.

0
0
0
0
0