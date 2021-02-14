Nearly 500 flights were canceled at DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field as of Sunday morning as airlines confronted severe winter weather in North Texas that was only expected to worsen as the day went on.
With snow falling and roads icing over, Fort Worth-based American Airlines canceled nearly 300 flights at DFW International Airport, its primary hub responsible for routing flights over its entire domestic and much of its international network.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled all but a few flights out of Love Field, the fifth-largest airport in its network.
The FAA also issued a ground delay at DFW International, with flight delays anticipated at nearly three hours.
Both airlines were trying to route customers who were scheduled to go through North Texas to new destinations to lessen the impact.
Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said it could be Tuesday before airlines resume “bigger operations.” More snow is expected to fall later in the week.
“With the early cancellations, we’re hopeful passengers will confirm their flight with their airline to avoid being stranded,” he said. “For those that are stuck, we’ll have cots, blankets and pillows available in the terminal.”
Southwest canceled all but 10 flights Sunday in and out of Dallas, carrier spokeswoman Brandy King said. Leaving only eight departures and two arrivals. Southwest’s other major airports such as Houston Hobby, Oklahoma City and Austin were also running on skeleton schedules.
The airline usually runs about 200 flights a day out of Love Field.
Love Field also lowered temperatures in the terminals and surrounding buildings at the request of natural-gas supplier Atmos to help preserve the supply of heating fuel in the region.
The massive number of cancellations isn’t for a lack of trying. Love Field had teams out in “rolling 12-hour periods” and was pretreating the runways with ice melt materials.
Southwest, however, preemptively canceled most of the flights in and out of Love Field for Sunday to avoid passengers on connecting flights getting stuck in Dallas.
Delays at Dallas Love Field were only about 15 minutes as of Sunday morning, but few flights were landing or taking off.
American Airlines was scheduled to operate about half of its flights out of DFW Sunday but had already canceled 645 flights on Sunday and another 404 on Monday, company spokesman Andrew Trull said.
American canceled operations out of many smaller airports in Texas and Oklahoma for Sunday, including Amarillo, Abilene, Colleger Station and Longview.
Most of the larger airports are running on limited operations, including San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.