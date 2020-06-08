The heat is in full swing in North Texas, but Denton can expect some slight relief from a mild cold front and breeze this week.
Meteorologists are calling for sunny skies all week and high temperatures in the mid-90s during the day and low temperatures in the 70s overnight, with some predicting it could hit 100 Tuesday.
A system of three cold fronts moving from the central U.S. southeastward toward North Texas on Tuesday should keep Denton from hitting 100 for now, said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Forth Worth.
“There’s not a lot of cold air per se behind it,” Sellers said. “But it will bring some drier air into the region, which will make it feel a bit more bearable around here.”
The weather service predicts Tuesday will hit 94, with Wednesday projected to peak at 91. Then, temperatures will slowly rise the rest of the week.
Carrying that drier air are winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph. In combination with the heat, the dry breezes increase the risk of fire danger.
As for residents at risk, Denton is opening its cooling stations for those in need to take refuge from the high temperatures.
There is a cooling station at the Civic Center Pool at 515 N. Bell Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St., from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Plants will also need some extra attention this week, said Janet Laminack, the horticulture agent with the Denton County office of the Texas AgriLife Extension Service.
Stronger winds, sunshine and hot temperatures mean plants could lose moisture faster.
“[North Texans] need to make sure they water sufficiently,” Laminack said. “They may need to water twice a day, especially containers.”
Laminack said plants may wilt during the day in the hot sun, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need more water.
“If it’s still wilted in the evening or in the morning, then it definitely needs water,” she said.
Laminack also recommended using mulch to protect a plant’s roots from heat on sunny days and visiting watermyyard.org for information on when to water your lawn and how much.