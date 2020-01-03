Denton Mayor Chris Watts will deliver his last "State of the City" address Thursday, Jan. 23.
Watts, who will finish his third and final term in May, is expected to share major milestones from 2019 as well as the city's priorities for the coming year.
The free, public event will be the mayor's fourth consecutive address, and is becoming a popular way for residents to learn about about city programs.
The event begins with an informal fair at 6 p.m. in the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3300 Town Center Trail. City staff man information tables in the ballroom to help residents learn more about city services. Watts is scheduled to deliver his address beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit cityofdenton.com.