The large water tanks at Ednna Guajardo’s home at Green Tree Estates sat mostly full Friday, but she doesn’t need them anymore now that she’s connected to the city of Denton’s water.
Residents of the mobile home community in southeastern Denton who connected to the city of Denton’s water over the weekend said on Friday that they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Residents and advocates worked since November 2019 to help the mobile home community in southeastern Denton get connected to the city’s water.
It took months of advocacy and planning, thousands of dollars and input from many volunteers to help prepare the land for digging trenches and get piping put in over the weekend.
“Without the people’s help, without the people’s voices, we wouldn’t have accomplished anything,” resident Elva Hernandez said in Spanish. “Thank you to everyone.”
Clean, potable water is running from Ednna Guajardo’s kitchen sink. In October and November 2019, she showed Denton Record-Chronicle reporters and city staff dirty water that ran through one of the lines at her home. The water was from a well that local property and well owner Don Roddy owned.
Roddy ceased operations of the water well in mid-November. This sparked a city emergency declaration for the community.
“I feel a sense of calm because we we don’t have to struggle with the water anymore,” Guajardo said in Spanish. “The connection [cost] so much work, a lot of insistence, going to meetings, almost a year like this. This is what we wanted in the end, for us to connect to the city’s water, not use tanks. We’re very content with this.”
Residents lived using water from a tank from the cold winter to the hot summer. Guajardo said they would cover up the tank in the winter to keep the water from getting too cold and that they tried showering before the sun could heat the water up too much.
“We really suffered,” Hernandez said.
Local organizations operating under the name Denton Puente advocated for residents for months and helped raise money to help them pay the necessary fees, but residents said they also had to pay out of pocket for some things.
Beatriz Martinez needed a brand new septic tank, which added more onto her plate than the other residents. Martinez was the first to connect to the city’s water in July because her home is closer to the main water line.
The main plumber, Luis Lopez from AM Plumbing in Denton, spent much of last week getting the connections done. He said it was all possible due to the help of residents, volunteers and local companies who donated material and equipment.
“It was really inspiring being there six, seven days and getting pipe in and the community would come out, feed us and carry pipe down the trench,” Lopez said. “The community involvement was awesome.”
City inspection was also out there as soon as the connections were all in, Lopez said. City spokesperson Ryan Adams said their inspections were all approved. On Friday morning, city staff from solid waste drove out to pass out garbage and recycling bins to the residents that connected.
But as Guajardo read the instructions, she realized she would have to roll her two bins at least 0.2 miles to Swisher Road on trash collection days through a dirt road that was wet Friday from the rain and bumpy after they refilled trenches they dug for the piping. Martinez will have to walk even further since her home is the furthest away from Swisher.
A city Friday report says residents have to take their bins to Swisher Road because the city can no longer access the private roads in the neighborhood after the emergency declaration expires.
It brings up their next concern that they hope the city can address: permanently fixing the roads within their neighborhood.
“We hope that the city keeps in mind that the problem with the water is over, but we’re still lacking a lot of things we need to fight for,” Hernandez said. “The streets are terrible. ... It seems perfect to us that they’ve brought us trash bins, but like I told them at a meeting with the [Denton City] council... taking out the bins a mile away from my house, how am I going to do that?”
Although the water crisis is over for these residents, Adams said eight property owners still haven’t indicated to the city their plans to pay the necessary fees to connect to the city’s water. Temporary water services will continue for these residents until the emergency declaration expires on Tuesday.
The city will soon start to address residences that haven’t connected, whether they’re inhabited or not, to determine if they’re substandard or not. A residence can be declared substandard if it’s not connected to an approved water source.
“If a building is determined to be substandard for that reason, we can issue a citation to the property owner, including a time frame to come into compliance,” Adams said. “If it’s not achieved, like a residence continues to be occupied without a connection, that would [lead to] a public hearing with Health and Building Standards Commission. Ultimately, the commission would make the final determination on that structure.”
Those residents still have time to pay the tap, meter and impact fee to connect to the city’s water.
“We’re very happy for the residents who have connected and we look forward to continuing to provide them services, and we’re happy to help anyone in the Green Tree neighborhood with questions and concerns they may have,” Adams said.