As it continues to rain this week and a flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning, Denton County Emergency Services is keeping an eye out on the usual roads that tend to flood.
C. Wolfe Road near FM 1515 in Ponder was closed due to high water and Jackson Road near FM 156 in Krum was on a flood alert due to high water by 2 p.m. Monday, although that’s subject to change as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicted severe storms will move east through North Texas tonight.
“We’re watching the usual flooding roads right now, but we’re also watching the lake levels and checking to see maybe what road closures that will continue from that if the lake keeps rising,” said Eric Gildersleeve, Denton County's assistant emergency management coordinator.
By Monday morning, Gildersleeve said they received an alert that water was getting really close to Shady Shores Drive in Lake Dallas. As the road is partially owned by the county, he said it’s one they’re keeping an eye on.
Gildersleeve said Old Alton Road, another road subject to road closures, was open Monday morning. City-owned roads would be subject to the municipalities that own them.
On Sunday, Denton officials closed part of North Locust Street, Mingo Road at Loop 288, Ryan Road at Monte Carlo Lane and Congress Street at Denton Street due to high water. All roads were open again by 3 p.m.
Mingo is a road Denton officials will continue to be concerned about in the coming days, according to an email from Daniel Kremer, deputy director of operations for the Denton Public Works Department.
Over the weekend, Adams said the city did experience some minor utility outages but nothing was widespread. A tree limb that fell caused an outage Sunday that affected 35 people.
According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms are ahead for Denton tonight, mainly after 11 p.m.
“Weather can be unpredictable,” he said. “We know we have crews that will be on standby to quickly respond to any lightning strikes that may occur, down power lines due to tree falls. We hope not, but we’ll be ready if that does occur.”