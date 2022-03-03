Concerns over the war between Russia and Ukraine have pushed oil prices to decade-long highs — resulting in a 17-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, as reported Thursday by AAA, to $3.38 a gallon.
That price is 92 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price soared 19 cents on the week, to $3.73 a gallon — 99 cents more than during the first week of March 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.58 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.24 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Forth Worth region saw some of the most pronounced increases in pump prices in the state, with the average price in Dallas jumping 21 cents, to $3.47 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also rising 21 cents, to $3.46 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.28 a gallon, found at the Valero station located off Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane.
Gas price averages in Texas and across the country have increased significantly in the last week, similar to a price spike following a major hurricane, AAA noted. The statewide gas price average has not been as high as $3.38 since August 2014.
The energy market has been volatile in recent weeks due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, causing uncertainty about Russia’s large crude oil supplies making it on to the global market, AAA reported. That uncertainty is causing crude oil prices to spike well over $100 a barrel and means that gas prices will more than likely continue to rise as drivers gear up for spring travel season.
“Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, tied with Mississippi, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.94 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.