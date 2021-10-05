One by one, the stacks of pizza boxes at Joe Skiles Park on Tuesday whittled down to a few stragglers as Southridge residents chatted with neighbors as well as police and firefighters.
Community organizers can make National Night Out events their own and for Dawn Conner of Southridge, that meant getting a local hero involved as well as other local businesses and nonprofits to get to know the dozens of people that got together at Joe Skiles Park on Tuesday evening.
National Night Out is a nationwide community-building event where locals can gather and get to know the public safety personnel that serve their neighborhoods. In Southridge, two Denton Police Department officers stuck around most of the evening, chatting with residents and passing out stickers, while the Fire Department passed out helmets to children and showed them parts of a fire engine.
“I just decided to host it myself and pull it together,” Conner, who has lived in Denton for about a year, said Monday. “I’ve gotten a lot of feedback. A lot of community members are really excited about it. We’re hoping it goes well enough to make it like an annual thing.”
The event is also meant for people to get to know their neighbors. On Tuesday, Rowan Robb of Southridge finally met the parent of one of her kids’ friends.
“We saw the signs and we saw some people on Nextdoor talking about [our National Night Out Event],” Robb said. “We wanted to meet some of our neighbors. We know the people on our block pretty well and we’re seeing people around, not knowing their names. This is nice.”
Nicol Fuller of Lovepacs Denton, who also lives in Southridge, had a table set up. The local nonprofit fundraises and gathers donations of food to hand out to food insecure Denton ISD students.
“I think it’s awesome,” Fuller said about the National Night Out event. “Especially with COVID, it’s really nice to go out and see your community after being isolated.”
The highlight of one Denton neighborhood’s National Night Out event rode in on top of his decked out truck early on in the evening. Southridge marked the Denton Spider-man’s second and last National Night Out event for the evening. Spider-man met with kids and surprised them with silly string and bubbles.
Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said the department’s different executives — the chief, assistant chief and deputy chiefs — would be out at different parties along with the community resource officers.
“Patrol as they’re available will be swinging by various gatherings,” Cunningham said Monday. “We’re encouraging patrol officers to attend parties that are in their district. If you are at the Denia neighborhood party, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing officers who are actively patrolling your area.”
Denton firefighters and paramedics stayed within their districts Tuesday so they could be close if an emergency came in.
“All of our folks are still in service,” Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said Tuesday. “They go out in their district and they’re staying in service. So if there is a call, then they can respond.”
It was only a matter of time, and after passing out miniature firefighter helmets for about half an hour, the three firefighters that stopped by hopped back into the engine and left, lights flashing.
Denton police officer Douglas Downing said he tries to get out as much as he can while on duty, but events like National Night Out help out.
“Most of the time is on calls,” he said. “And as we finish their report, we ask if there’s any questions they’ve always had. These are pretty good to get out and see people who aren’t having a bad day and have to call us.”