While Denton police were confirming a 37-year-old man’s warrants Thursday, he allegedly took off running and then tried to stab the two officers, police reported.
All three people were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday, but no one had life-threatening injuries. The man was arrested on the outstanding warrants and two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer.
Police were dispatched to a homeless encampment around 3:13 p.m. Thursday after a resident called about a growing camp around Hinkle Drive and Meadow Ridge Drive. Officers with the Homeless Outreach Team went to give the encampment residents information about resources, according to a news release.
One of those people was Gerald Kosirog, 37, who had multiple warrants out of Tennessee on sex offender registration violations.
The release says Kosirog took off running while police were confirming those warrants, and the officers ran after him.
Kosirog allegedly pulled a knife out and tried stabbing both officers. One was wearing a rifle-plated vest, so the attempts to stab that officer's chest weren’t successful and the officer suffered only bruising and swelling.
The second officer had lacerations on the head and arm that required stitches, according to the report. One officer punched the suspect in the nose during the struggle, breaking it. They detained the suspect in handcuffs and waited on backup.
Kosirog was booked into the Denton County Jail on Thursday, and his bond hadn’t been set by Friday morning.
