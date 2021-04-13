Walmart on Loop 288 is open again after a fire Monday afternoon forced the supercenter to close its doors.
The Denton Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that broke out just before 2 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department said the cause is suspicious and that management estimated millions of dollars in product was damaged as a result.
The fire started in the paper goods aisle. On Tuesday morning, large fans were placed around the store, and the odor of smoke was gone.
Walmart on 288! is open again. I’m not sure if they reopened at some point yesterday or just today. I don’t smell any smoke like I did yesterday but I do see they have some fans going, so that must’ve helped clear the smell. Parts of the paper goods aisles are empty. #dentonrc pic.twitter.com/iFyFVKPGmm— Zaira Perez 🇲🇽 (@zairalperez) April 13, 2021
One side of the paper goods aisle was largely empty. Only a couple packages of tissues and disinfectant wipes remained in one aisle around 9:30 a.m. Some sections of the toilet paper aisle remained empty.