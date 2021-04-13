Walmart on Loop 288
Walmart on Loop 288 Monday, February 8, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

Walmart on Loop 288 is open again after a fire Monday afternoon forced the supercenter to close its doors.

The Denton Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that broke out just before 2 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department said the cause is suspicious and that management estimated millions of dollars in product was damaged as a result.

The fire started in the paper goods aisle. On Tuesday morning, large fans were placed around the store, and the odor of smoke was gone.

One side of the paper goods aisle was largely empty. Only a couple packages of tissues and disinfectant wipes remained in one aisle around 9:30 a.m. Some sections of the toilet paper aisle remained empty. 

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

