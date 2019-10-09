The Denton chapter of the League of Women Voters invites the voting public to learn more about the upcoming election at a talk beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
The presentation and discussion will cover both the Texas Constitutional Amendment election and Denton's $221.5 million bond election on Nov. 5.
University of North Texas political science professors Gloria Cox and Tom Miles will share their expertise and answer questions.
For additional information, please see the League's voter guide at my.lwv.org/texas/election-information.