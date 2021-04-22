It’s not the easiest volunteer gig out there, but Vicki Mielke and Steven Moomau want the world to be a better place for vulnerable children and teens.
That’s why both have spent years working for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Denton County, a local agency that trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children.
Mielke has been a CASA volunteer for 10 years. Moomau has been a volunteer for four years.
“My husband and I were foster parents in Wisconsin,” Mielke said. “We’re adoptive parents [to one of their children], too. My kids were getting older and didn’t need me as much. I thought CASA might be a good fit.”
Moomau, a Coppell resident, was winding down his career, and his children had flown from the nest.
“I was getting ready to retire and was looking for things to do,” he said. “You can only play golf so much. And I wanted to do something that was intellectually challenging.”
Mielke and Moomau’s interests led them to CASA, an agency that needs volunteers who can talk to school officials, attorneys, doctors and family members of children in crisis, whether they are infants or 17 years old.
“Our volunteers are the eyes and ears for the judge,” said Debbie Jensen, the executive director for the local branch of CASA. “Nationally, this program was started by a judge who realized that the courts really needed more information about the children in the system. They found that volunteers actually do this work better than professionals, oftentimes. They care, and they want to be involved.”
Jensen said court-appointed advocates also have the advantage of having far fewer young charges to shepherd through the legal system than Child Protective Service case workers and attorneys appointed to represent abused and neglected children.
Officials at CASA of Denton County said cases surged in 2020, after the pandemic closed businesses and schools and more children were exposed to abuse and neglect. The agency served 752 children in the foster care system in Denton County in 2020, but Development Director Tina Corbett said there will be many more this year who need someone to advocate for them. As April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Corbett said the agency invites residents to consider stepping up to make a difference by becoming a CASA volunteer.
The growing population of Denton County has brought many challenges for CASA. The U.S. census reports that the population in Denton County has doubled since 2000. Estimates are that 1 million people will call Denton County home by 2023. While CASA has grown in the past 20 years and recently added additional staff positions, the agency will need to recruit 120 new volunteers in 2021 and expects to serve up to 775 children.
Mielke said part of the work comes in pulling together information the courts need to rescue children from abuse or neglect.
“The training prepares you to follow up with teachers, get medical and education records,” she said. “You learn how to prepare a court report.”
Another part of the work comes in sizing up obstacles.
“Sometimes, people don’t want to give you the information you need,” she said. “I don’t mind asking again or finding another way to get the information.”
Over 10 years, Mielke has worked with a handful of children, visiting them regularly at their placements (which sometimes means driving across the state, and in Moomau’s case, it has sent him to Wisconsin).
“You become very important to that child,” Mielke said. “I’ve had people tell me, ‘I could never do that. It would be too hard.’ And some of these children have been through really horrible situations. But my answer is always, ‘It’s never as hard for you as it is for the children.’ And that’s one of the things that keeps me involved.”
Moomau has spent the past four years working with four brothers, and the boys haven’t lived in a placement together since they were removed from their home.
“It’s true that you might be the one person these kids sees throughout their case,” Moomau said. “It’s not unusual for these kids to be going to two or three schools a year, and to have three or four counselors, three or four attorneys, doctors. When they’re teenagers, they can feel like they do one thing wrong, and all of these people have to find out about it, and everyone has to sign off on it. They look at other kids and sometimes think that other kids don’t have all these rules. Even if that’s not true.”
Mielka and Moomau said the children they’ve worked with mostly see their advocates as someone they can finally rely on. Not every child communicates easily or readily, but some children tell their advocates everything. In each case, though, the advocates said they tell the court what they believe is in the best interest of the children, even if the children they represent disagree.
“I was woefully unprepared for the mental health issues these kids have,” Moomau said. “A lot of these kids have some physical abuse and a lot of emotional abuse. I had never read a psychology report before this. Now I can. But I wasn’t quite prepared for the mental health issues so many of these kids are living with.”
CASA volunteers go through their cases with the help of a staff supervisor. Both the court and the agency help volunteers keep their eye on the prize: getting their children through the system and, for some, through the foster care system. Moomau said once a boy in foster care reaches 14, odds are very low that he’ll be adopted. So Moomau urges teenage boys to request to stay in the system until age 21, and move from high school into college or trade school. Moomau said children in foster care nearly always feel lost when applying for college, associate degree or trade school training after high school. Many of them need someone to walk them through financial aid applications.
“You’re not trying to be their best friend. You’re not trying to be their brother,” Moomau said. “You’re trying to make sure that they get what they need. There’s a saying in CASA: We’re all working for a happy ending that may never come.”
The happy ending is reuniting with their parents after they’ve completed all court-ordered work and demonstrated they are fit to parent, Mielke said. But there are other happy endings, too, such as being adopted by loving foster parents or relatives.
“You really get to love your kids,” Mielke said. “One little girl, whenever I visited her, I’d take her out for pancakes after our meeting. Another boy loved to read, so I always tried to bring him a book. The best day is the day you go to their adoption hearing and watch them really become part of a family. Those happy endings, that’s the reason we do this.”