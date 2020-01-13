DRC_HOMELESS_4.JPG
SANGER--Brenda Hampton (middle) participates in a survey on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 for the Denton County Homeless Coalition's annual Point In Time count, which aims to identify the number of homeless people in the county. 

 DRC file photo

Volunteers are needed to help the Denton County Homeless Coalition take part in the annual "point in time" count of the homeless population.

The count takes place all day on Jan. 23. When complete, the census provides a snapshot of local homelessness to government and nonprofit officials. 

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a smartphone to conduct surveys via an app. Training sessions began Monday and continue through Saturday in Denton and Lewisville.

To learn more and sign up go to unitedwaydenton.org/volunteer-point-time-count.

Donations are also needed to help volunteers respond to needs of those people they encounter. 

For more information, visit unitedwaydenton.org



