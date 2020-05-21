There will be a virtual candlelight vigil to bring awareness to the isolated residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center on Saturday, May 23.
The meeting, organized by the Free Our People Project, will feature speakers to help raise awareness for the voices of the living center residents and have a moment of silence.
The living center is home for more than 400 individuals with developmental disabilities. Residents have not been able to have visitors since March 16.
To participate, organizers ask attendees to be in a dimly lit or candlelit space. The meeting will be on the video conferencing platform Zoom, Meeting ID: 872 4200 8234.