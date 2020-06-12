Flower Mound Area Democrats will host a virtual panel on race relations with local community leaders Wednesday evening.
In what organizers say is solidarity with national Black Lives Matter protests, “Courageous Conversations” is aimed at promoting dialogue about systemic racism among North Texans.
Lawyer and former congressional candidate Will Fisher will moderate the discussion, which will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The panelists will be Willie Hudspeth, president of the Denton County NAACP; Rabbi Geoffrey W. Dennis of Congregation Kol Ami; and Delia Parker-Mims, Lewisville attorney and candidate for Denton County commissioner, Precinct 3.
Those interested in participating in Wednesday’s event can sign up on the Flower Mound Area Democrats Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/flowermounddemocrats.