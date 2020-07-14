Denia area residents can learn more about a large single-family subdivision proposed for their neighborhood in a meeting from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. tonight on Zoom.
The engineering firm Kimley-Horn sent letters to residents within 500 feet of the property, since the project involves changes to an environmentally sensitive area between Roselawn Drive and Parvin and McCormick Streets.
Denia residents can join the meeting via this link.
The project is expected to come before the Planning and Zoning Commission soon.