As local populations increase, crime is also bound to increase, but the actual rate for violent crimes in Denton has remained low in the last ten years with aggravated assaults remaining under 8 per 1,000 residents, data shows.
In the comments of every news story about a shooting, assault or homicide, there are concerned citizens lamenting that Denton isn’t the city they used to know. The actual number of these crimes has increased over the years but compared to the city’s population each year, the rate has remained almost the same, according to data from the city of Denton’s public data portal.
The rate has also remained low for homicides. Based on population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Texas Department of Public Safety, the homicide rate of 4.2 per 100,000 people in Denton last year was the highest it has been in the last 10 years. But just like the crime itself, the rate is unpredictable as it has ranged anywhere between 0.7 to 4.2 since 2010. Seven out of those 10 years showed rates under two, translating to one or two homicides that year.
Denton Police Assistant Chief Bobby Smith has lived in Denton for most of his 26-year career at the department. He said the city’s growth over the last 30 years has been phenomenal, stretching from a population of about 66,000 in 1990 to now about 140,000. Smith recalled in a phone call Friday the high nationwide homicide rates of the 1970s to 90s and how it reflected on the city of Denton.
“From my perspective when it comes to homicides, what’s interesting about it is in the mid-90s when things started leveling off, we had a lot less violence,” Smith said. “If you go back and look across the rest of the country, that was the pinnacle of crime that started in the 70s and 80s. After 1991, everything started going down across the whole nation. … I do know in the late 80s and early 90s, crack cocaine was a problem here in Denton, and I know that was a contributing factor to the homicide rate back then. As far as leveling off, I would have to leave that to academics that go back and look at some of the factors.”
Although homicide in the city has remained low, it has still seen a slight increase over the years. There were six homicides in 2020 versus five in 2019. Data shows contributing factors in 2020 included domestic violence in three, drugs in two and reckless conduct in one. Over the last 10 years, there were four homicides in 2016, three in 2015, two in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2018, and one in 2012 and 2017.
Crime in all categories fell across the U.S. beginning in the mid to late 90s, and scholars have many theories to explain the drop or find a connection, though each has its own criticisms. This includes crime rates falling when the economy is doing well, but it doesn’t explain why the crime rate continued to fall during the 2008 recession, as reported by The Marshall Project.
Data in the city of Denton’s public portal for crime covers crime reported from Dec. 31, 2009 to Aug. 27, 2020 in two different data sets. The data is readily available for residents to find on the city of Denton's Open Data website.
When you look at the raw number of these crimes reported annually, there’s a steady increase over the years for simple assaults reported while the number is a little more stable for aggravated assaults. You get a more accurate reading on the increases and decreases when you factor in the population for that year.
Aggravated assault and simple assault rates are a little more steady than homicide. This data doesn't include aggravated robberies or sexual assaults that have been reported.
Texas law defines assault as an offense where someone intentionally, knowingly or recklessly causes bodily injury to another, threatens another imminent bodily injury or causes physical contact with another when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive. Texas law says the offense is an aggravated assault if the person causes serious bodily injury to another or exhibits a deadly weapon during the assault.
The rate for aggravated assault in Denton has remained under 2 per 1,000 people and the rate for simple assault has varied between 6.4 and 9.1 per 1,000 people in the last 10 years. It remained under 7.6 between 2010 and 2018 and rose to 9.1 in 2019.
The rate of violent crime excluding simple assault in the United States since 1993 has declined from 29.1 to 7.3 victimizations in 2019 per 1,000 persons age 12 or older, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistic’s annual report, violent victimization saw its steepest decline throughout the late 1990s.
But despite the decrease, 78% of Americans say there is more crime in the United States, according to a 2020 Gallup study. Yet, they’re less likely to perceive more crime in their local area.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has lived in Denton for 48 years. When asked about Denton’s violent crime rate, Hudpseth said he agrees with people who say Denton isn’t what it used to be and despite low rates, he doesn’t want to dismiss residents’ feelings.
“Denton is not what it used to be, but we have a great culture and we continue to get better,” Hudspeth said. “But to go further, I would say perception is reality. We start there. If the bulk of our community, and I agree, feels like Denton may shift into a different kind of dynamic, then we need to take a hard look at it and accept that’s the reality. So how do we address that perception? Education … and using that same data to apply more resources.
“There are processes we can continue to refine to help [Denton residents] feel more safe,” he said. “I hear you, we’re going to get better about sharing information, get better at deploying resources, get officers there timely and measure that and accept people’s feelings. I’m not going to dismiss them and say they’re wrong. Instead, let’s continue to get better.”
Smith said he also doesn’t want to dismiss residents’ perception of crime.
“It’s something you look when you talk about the police role in society,” he said. “We want to reduce the perception of crime. [Through] a two-pronged approach [with] community engagement, strengthening those ties and data-driven strategies where you can analyze where things are happening and deploy those resources.”
Social media and the heightened communication we have with people all over the world now could also be a player in people’s perception of crime.
“There’s always going to be the situation of social media,” Smith said. “When [residents] see [crime] all the time, see the crimes that are occurring, it alarms them and I don’t blame them. I think it alarms everyone that lives here.”