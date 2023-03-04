Three children were killed at a home in the Ellis County city of Italy Friday afternoon. Two more were wounded, and a woman is in custody in connection with the slayings.
The community was left reeling after the horrific incident in the city of about 2,000 people, about 40 miles south of downtown Dallas. Italy is what they describe as a quiet little town where everyone knows each other.
There is not believed to be a danger to the community, officials said Friday. As law enforcement continues to investigate, here’s what we know:
Three found dead, two hospitalized
Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of South Harris Street, near Stafford Elementary School.
They found three victims dead inside the home, Ellis County sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby said at a Friday night news conference. Two children were seriously wounded and taken to hospitals in Fort Worth and Dallas.
A 6-year-old boy, along with two 5-year-old twins — a boy and a girl —were killed in the incident, authorities said Saturday. The wounded children are a 13-month-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.
Officials have not released the names of the children and have not said how the children were killed.
A 25-year-old woman from Forney, Shamaiya Hall, was booked into the Ellis County jail about 11 p.m. Friday on three capital murder charges, according to jail records. A judge issued a $2 million bond for each of the charges, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if Hall has an attorney.
Deputies did not say whether or how Hall and the children are related.
Ongoing investigation
Cozby called the investigation “fluid” on Friday night and said authorities were “extremely sad to have to report on” the incident.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was assisting with the investigation into the deaths of the children, who had been placed with a relative.
Italy police responded after the Child Protective Services caseworker called 911, deputies said. Italy police contacted the sheriff’s office to lead the investigation, Ellis County sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby said Friday night.
“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why,” agency spokesman Patrick Crimmins said.
On Friday night, vehicles from the sheriff’s office, police department and Ellis County constable sat on Harris Street next to Stafford Elementary. Officers were seen going in and out of the school and several homes along the street were cordoned off with police tape.
Community reeling
Residents said these slayings are the latest in a series of events that have shattered the community, with reminders of a 2018 shooting at Italy High School where a 15-year-old girl was wounded. About three weeks ago, residents said, there was a homicide.
Nearly 50 people gathered in a circle Friday night close to Stafford Elementary. Many of the residents near the school Friday had attended there, or their children did.
They lit candles and sang “Amazing Grace.” They prayed — for the family, the children, and each other. They implored one another to check on each other.
Four of the children attended Stafford Elementary, according to Tye Thomas, who has lived in Italy for 12 years. Thomas, who attends Navarro College, said he is a part-time substitute teacher at the elementary school and met the kids earlier Friday.
“When I found out who it was, I’m really sad because those kids — they were really good,” he said.
Jamelia Anderson, who said she is a cousin of the family, tried to place candles near the home where the children were killed, but she was turned back by authorities.
“They were quiet, innocent kids,” said Anderson, who has lived in Italy her whole life. She said she picked them up from Stafford and took them to McDonald’s — a time of fun and joy.
Italy ISD said in a written statement that it is “saddened by the tragedy”, and said it is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation into the off-campus incident. The district also said counseling will be available for students and the community.
“Words cannot express the overwhelming grief felt by the district and the community hearing of such a tragedy,” Italy ISD said in its statement.
Residents gathering to pray in a time of senseless tragedy is Italy, said Quentin Little, a resident of Italy for 38 years whose daughter, now in junior high, went to Stafford.
“You see people come together in tragedy and yeah, it happens everywhere, but it’s heartfelt from a small town,” he said.
