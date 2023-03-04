Children killed in Italy
Jamelia Anderson (left), who said she is a cousin of the family of which three children were killed and two more were wounded, is comforted by Midlothian resident Shelly Skinner (right) after a group prayer near the home where authorities found the victims in Italy on Friday.

 Liesbeth Powers

Three children were killed at a home in the Ellis County city of Italy Friday afternoon. Two more were wounded, and a woman is in custody in connection with the slayings.

The community was left reeling after the horrific incident in the city of about 2,000 people, about 40 miles south of downtown Dallas. Italy is what they describe as a quiet little town where everyone knows each other.

