191009_drc_news_ChiefDixon_2.JPG
Buy Now

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Frank Dixon, chief of police for the Denton Police Department, addressed the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Watch the recording here:

 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!