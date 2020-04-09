Victims of abuse can now text Denton County Friends of the Family’s crisis line for assistance at 940-382-7273.
People can call or text the crisis line 24/7 to ask for help and get information about services. The text line comes at a time of increased at-home isolation due to COVID-19.
A crisis line that can be handled with text messages is also helpful to victims of domestic violence because they may not be in a safe position to make a call.
The texting crisis line is the same number as the call crisis line.