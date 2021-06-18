This story was updated at 9:45 a.m. to include more details.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a shooting where a 19-year-old man was injured this morning in the 1900 block of McCormick Street.
The culprit fled the scene, but there’s no threat to the public, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.
Authorities were dispatched to a shooting around 12:54 a.m. at McCormick Street. They found the victim in the 1200 block of Avenue A, about half a mile north from where the shooting happened at a residence. His injuries weren’t life threatening, police reported.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it's currently unknown if the shooter and victim knew each other. The age and gender of the person who fled is also unknown.
After the shooting, the victim drove himself to the 1200 block of Avenue A, which is near Denton Fire Station 3.
This is a developing story and will be updated.