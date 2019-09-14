The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2205 and its Ladies Auxiliary is offering an opportunity for area students to enter the Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen essay contests.
The Voice of Democracy is offered to ninth- through 12th-grade students, while the Patriot's Pen is offered to sixth- through eighth-grade students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools and home-schooled students in the United States and it's territories.
The Voice of Democracy essay must be 300 to 400 words and be voice recorded. The theme for this year is "What Makes America Great." The theme for Patriot's Pen is also "What Makes America Great" and must be 300 to 400 words.
Information packets have been sent to high schools and middle schools in the area. Application and rules for the contest can also be found on VFW.org. Three monetary prizes will be awarded at the post level.
Essay entry must be submitted to VFW Post 2205 by midnight Oct. 31.
For more information, call the post at 940-387-2205.