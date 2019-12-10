The Denton County Veterans Coalition presented United Way of Denton County with a $3,000 check for the Denton County Homelessness Barriers Fund to join the collaborative effort to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring for everyone in the Denton County community.
The DCVC donation was instantly doubled thanks to a $40,000 challenge grant the city of Denton issued in October.
Launched in 2018 by the Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team with direction from UWDC, the Homelessness Barriers Fund is an innovative, collaborative fund of last resort that strengthens nonprofits working with families and individuals across Denton County to promote housing stability and self-sufficiency.
Local nonprofit agencies working to alleviate homelessness can submit applications on behalf of clients experiencing homelessness or on the brink of crisis.
To date, $17,630 has been contributed to the Denton County Homelessness Barriers Fund toward the $40,000 match from the city of Denton. To make a donation, visit unitedwaydenton.org.