Three people in Denton County were deemed to have a vaping-related illness since the end of July, a county public health official said on Tuesday.
Authorities still don’t know what causes vaping illnesses, but health officials across the nation are investigating and paying closer attention to the health risks of vaping, or smoking from an electronic cigarette, which has come to be viewed in recent years as an alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes.
There were almost 1,300 vape-related illness cases nationwide as of early October, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 30 people’s deaths have been linked to e-cigarette use, according to the CDC.
No deaths from vaping in Denton County have been reported, but there are three confirmed cases of vaping-related lung injury and five other cases could turn out to be confirmed cases, according to a Tuesday morning commissioners court presentation by Denton County Public Health Chief Epidemiologist Juan Rodriguez.
The county health department declined to say whether any of the patients from Denton County had to be hospitalized for vaping but did say that a majority of the 147 patients across Texas were hospitalized.
These patients have symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea and vomiting, as well as fatigue and abdominal pain, Rodriquez said Tuesday.
Epidemiologists in Denton County are monitoring symptoms reported by patients in the county. Authorities are also trying to identify any links between particular vaping devices or liquids and the vaping illness cases.
Vape consumers could be breathing in chemicals that can cause cancer, Rodriquez said in his presentation. There could also be ultra-fine particles, or even nicotine, going into a consumer’s lungs, he said.
The CDC says people should avoid vaping right now while health officials investigate the causes of the illnesses. Rodriquez said people should especially not buy vaping products that have been modified or if any substances have been added to the liquid.