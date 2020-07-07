Valley View plans to discuss at the city’s next regular meeting on July 23 how it will find a new mayor following Joshua Brinkley’s resignation after his fourth arrest.
City Secretary Lynn Hillis confirmed Brinkley submitted his letter of resignation on June 18. The letter was accepted at the regular Board of Aldermen meeting held the same day.
John Fortenberry is serving as mayor pro tem following Brinkley’s resignation. Fortenberry led the July 2 special meeting of the city board and the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Brinkley has been arrested four times on forgery charges this year. The charges were related to Brinkley’s position as an attorney in Denton County, where he’s worked for at least 10 years.
A Valley View news release says “there does not appear to be any impropriety involving the City of Valley View or acts of Mr. Brinkley in his capacity as Mayor.”
Brinkley’s first arrest occurred on Feb. 19 on forgery charges in Denton County. He was arrested during a traffic stop by the Gainesville Police Department in the 400 block of North Commerce Street.
His second arrest was on Feb. 21, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained through a Public Information Act request. The charges relate to a crime he allegedly committed on Aug. 1.
The affidavit states Brinkley admitted he forged a signature and that “he messed up.”
Brinkley was arrested again June 12 on additional forgery charges, according to another affidavit for arrest warrant obtained through a public information request. The charges relate to a crime he allegedly committed on Aug. 21, 2019.
Brinkley was arrested an additional time on June 16, as reported in the Gainesville Daily Register. He was booked on five felonies, including three forgery charges and two charges of tampering with a government document or record.
Brinkley has since bailed out of the Cooke County Jail.
The city attorney had not responded for comment by late Tuesday about what actions Valley View would take in the event of a mayor’s resignation. A copy of the city’s charter is not available on the city’s website, www.cityofvv.com.