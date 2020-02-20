Joshua Brinkley, mayor of Valley View, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of forgery of a government document.
Brinkley, 40, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond, according to Cooke County records. County courts were on a lunch break when calls were made Thursday, so more information was not immediately available.
Forgery is a third degree felony if it involves a government document, according to the penal code. If convicted, Brinkley could face between 2 and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.