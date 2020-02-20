Updated at 3:35 p.m.
Joshua Brinkley, mayor of Valley View, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of forgery of a government document.
Brinkley has worked as an attorney in Denton County for at least 10 years, according to county records.
The accusation against him stems from an October 2017 incident, which allegedly took place just five months after he was elected mayor.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained through a Public Information Act request, Brinkley forged a client's signature before forging his secretary's signature and notarized the document using her notary stamp.
A Gainesville investigator wrote in the affidavit that Brinkley did so to "prevent a civil trial."
The client, Joe O'Dell, is president of DFW Well Service. Brinkley was his attorney in 2017, and O'Dell claimed no knowledge until recently that his attorney might have illegally used his name.
O'Dell contacted Gainesville police on Feb. 10 to report his suspicions. The affidavit mentions police recently completed a similar forgery investigation into Brinkley.
When the investigator questioned him about the alleged forgery, Brinkley said, "He did not recall if he forged O'Dell's signature, like he did in [a] prior case," according to the affidavit.
The document was a bill of sale and gas lease between DFW Well Service and Texas Independent Oil Company. It is considered a legal government document and is kept by the Cooke County Clerk's Office for information purposes, meaning the forgery charge is enhanced.
Brinkley, 40, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond, according to Cooke County records.
Forgery is a third-degree felony if it involves a government document, according to the penal code. If convicted, Brinkley could face between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.