Joshua Brinkley, mayor of Valley View and attorney in Denton County, was arrested again Friday.
He was arrested by the Denton County Sheriff's Office on a charge of tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm, according to county records.
Brinkley was still carrying out at least some of his duties as mayor as of May 21, according to minutes posted to the city's website.
The charges relate to a crime he allegedly committed in August. As of Friday evening, county records did not show that Brinkley had posted bail, set at $2,500.
Brinkley was arrested in February on a charge of forgery of a government document, which he allegedly did in October 2017. He was released that same day on $10,000 bail.
He was arrested by Denton County sheriff's deputies the next day, Feb. 21, on charges stemming from an August 2016 incident. He was released that same day, also on $10,000 bail.
In addition to being the mayor of Valley View, Brinkley had worked as an attorney in Denton County for at least 10 years, according to county records.