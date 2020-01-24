The Greater Denton Arts Council and Explorium have partnered in “A Celebration of Love and Art,” a community event designed for families to enjoy Valentine’s Day.
Couples can enjoy an evening with dinner, drinks and dancing at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center as the kids celebrate with a Valentine Day’s camp at Explorium children’s museum.
Doors open at both venues at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, with art center festivities ending at 9 p.m. and children’s pickup at Explorium ending at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 each, or $200 per couple with up to three children. For tickets and more information, visit dentonarts.com.