University of Utah football player and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Ty Jordan died following a gunshot incident Friday night in Denton, according to multiple outlets, including ESPN, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Dallas Morning News.
The university confirmed Saturday that Jordan, a 19-year-old freshman and former West Mesquite High School graduate, died.
“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement from the university. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us.”
According to Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Avenue B at about 9:38 p.m. Friday and located a single victim, an adult male, with a handgun wound to his hip. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
The incident is believed to have been an accident in which the victim discharged the handgun, according to a social media post from the department. Denton Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim, as those confirmations are made by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which had not released the victim’s name as of Saturday afternoon.
A friend and former coach of Jordan’s told the Dallas Morning News that he was back in North Texas over the holidays.