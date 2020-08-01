The use-of-force ad hoc committee organized to review Denton police has four remaining meetings before they report their findings and recommendations to the Denton mayor and city council.
In its Thursday July 30 meeting, they reviewed bias based policing, canine policy, handcuffing and restraints policy, and electronic control weapons policy.
On Aug. 13 they are going to start putting together policy recommendations. In September, the committee will present their work to the Denton City Council and the remaining meetings will have them creating their recommendations.
A survey was sent to members earlier in the week asking for three areas they want to further discuss regarding use of force policies. The staff will look for commonalities in those responses and use that as a starting point to put together the presentation.
The final four meetings will be geared toward the third step in Barack Obama’s Commit to Action campaign, which is to report their findings. Mayor Chris Watts made a pledge to the campaign which has an ultimate goal of reforming local police department’s use of force policies.
On Aug. 20, the committee will hold their second and final public input session.