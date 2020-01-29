The Upper Trinity Regional Water District announced it will receive its first-ever Operations & Environmental Performance Award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies next month.
The district's Riverbend Water Reclamation Plant uses an activated sludge that both cleans the water faster and can be recovered and reused again. The technology increases the agency's ability to treat more water for a growing area and still meet permit limits for wastewater discharge.
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District provides wholesale water and wastewater services to many communities in Denton County, as well as portions of Collin and Dallas counties.