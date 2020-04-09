The Upper Trinity Regional Water District has selected the engineering firm that will manage construction of Lake Ralph Hall.
The national firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam will serve as general engineering consultant along with two other firms, Plummer, Halff Associates and CP&Y.
The $490 million project will be constructed on the North Sulphur River in southeast Fannin County. Once complete, the new lake is expected to provide 54 million gallons per day of drinking water for Denton, Collin and Fannin counties.
Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022 with operations beginning in 2025.
The project has been years in the making, with the district receiving its final permit to build the new lake last month.