Updated: 3:31 p.m. Tuesday. Story now reflects area North Central Texas College campuses delaying openings to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The winter weather watch that was issued earlier Tuesday for much of North Texas, including Denton County, has now been downgraded to an advisory, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service. The advisory is for midnight Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A mix of sleet and snow, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, is possible throughout North Texas, though Denton will see less than an inch of sleet and snow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
The weather service predicts North Texas will see more sleet than snow. Meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said the city of Denton is right in between a winter watch advisory and winter storm warning, which would translate to sleet mixed with rain.
Travel impacts will include slick roads and bridges. Meteorologist Monique Sellers said roads should still be drivable, but motorists should be cautious. Drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and monitor their speed on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
A cold front moved through North Texas on Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures into the low 40s. Sellers said the temperature will continue to drop overnight, and Denton will get closer to freezing.
Late Tuesday afternoon will see temperatures in the mid-40s dropping to the 30s over night. Wednesday morning will be about 32 degrees and won't warm up by more than two or three degrees Wednesday. Wednesday night will see temperatures drop into the upper 20s, Sellers said.
City crews are monitoring conditions, but have not begun any road treatments since Denton streets are still wet from yesterday's storm system, city spokesman Ryan Adams said Tuesday morning.
"Depending on conditions, or as things start to turn and conditions get challenging, treatment will begin," Adams said.
Any city closures will be posted on the city's website, cityofdenton.com, and shared on the its social media channels.
He also encouraged Denton residents to sign up for Code Red, to get alerts about impacts in certain parts of town or citywide.
Julie Zwahr, spokeswoman for Denton ISD, said a network of people across various departments will be monitoring road conditions overnight Tuesday. With roughly 183 square miles to monitor, Zwahr said conditions can be very different across the district.
She said those watching weather and road conditions will try to make a decision about whether to close campuses as soon as possible, which could mean as early as Tuesday night.
Otherwise, she said, an announcement will be made by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Parents and employees opted into the system will receive a phone call when an announcement is ready. As a second line of defense, the district's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and website will run any announcements available.
Aside for regular class time, Zwahr said the district has various events planned for Wednesday and Thursday, some of which are the National Signing Day events for student athletes.
Officials at Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas said they haven't made any decisions on weather delays or cancellations for classes Tuesday night or Wednesday.
North Central Texas College announced the Denton, Corinth, Flower Mound and Gainesville campuses will open at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.