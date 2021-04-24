UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. Saturday: The Denton Police Department reported Saturday morning that the missing 16-year-old has been found and is safe.
A missing Denton teen who was last seen Friday morning is considered high risk, authorities said.
Easton Poliseno, 16, was last seen in the 2600 block of Loon Lake Road. According to the Denton Police Department, he has brown hair and brown eyes. Poliseno is also about 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
Police ask for residents to call the department's non-emergency line at 940-349-8181 if they have any information.