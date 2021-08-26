University of North Texas' annual Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference will take a hybrid form for the first time this October.
Held Oct. 15-16, the 2021 conference will kick off with a live event at Interabang Books in Dallas Friday evening, followed by virtual programming all day Saturday. Like this year's theme — "To Your Health: Healing the Nation, Healing the News, Healing Yourself" — the format is inspired by the events of the past year.
"We're a nation that's come through a great period of national stress — not only the nation as a whole with all the political stuff that's gone on, but health-wise with the coronavirus and people going into quarantine and some of the effects that's had on us," conference manager and Mayborn marketing director Jim Dale said. "We decided this year that we still wanted to keep most of the event virtual because it does provide some advantages in terms of being able to reach a wider audience and have a little bit more flexibility, but at the same time we also wanted to do something that recreated that face-to-face time that we've always had that's made the Mayborn conference really special."
The conference will explore many of the themes that have influenced storytelling since the last conference: health care and mental health, trust in news, social justice and the impact of this moment in history. This is the 17th year the conference will be held, and while it will still invite leading authors and journalists to speak, the virtual format allows broader participation than the live events of the past, Dale said.
"The thing we noticed when we started looking closely at the analytics of it all was that because we went online and used Facebook to advertise it to a wider audience, we had people attending who normally wouldn't have attended the Mayborn conference," Dale said.
The wider reach the virtual format allows could mean future in-person conferences would be live streamed to give those outside the North Texas area a greater opportunity to attend, Dale said.
Around 100 seats will be available for Friday's panel discussion, which will explore the stories behind the headlines and include a networking happy hour. The event will be live-streamed.
Though the lineup is still being finalized, confirmed keynote speakers for the conference are former Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron, award-winning Washington Post writer DeNeen Brown and Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News. Other featured speakers include bestselling author Nicole Chung, retired author and journalist Wanda Lloyd and Emmy-winning journalist and doctor Seema Yasmin, who will discuss public health in America. The event will also feature an author panel on America's racial reckoning, a discussion on multimedia storytelling and podcasting and a conversation about civil discourse, among other discussions.
The winners of the 2021 Mayborn writing contests will also be announced, highlighting the best reported narrative, personal essays and book manuscripts. The first-place winner in each category will receive $1,500 in prize money, and the top entries in the Reported Narrative and Personal Essay categories will be published in the annual Ten Spurs Literary Journal. The winner of the manuscript competition will earn a provisional publishing contract with UNT Press.
To purchase tickets or enter the writing contests, visit the conference's webpage. Entries are due Sep. 15.