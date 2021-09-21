University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University both recently received awards for diversity.
UNT earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for the fourth straight year from Insight Into Diversity magazine and will be featured alongside other winners in an upcoming issue.
“We have made great strides during what has been a challenging year to strengthen our demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Joanne Woodard, vice president for Institutional Equity and Diversity at UNT, said in a news release.
UNT promotes inclusion on campus through the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access and diverse programs.
Some of these programs include OUTfits Clothing Closet and Lavender Leaders that intend to create a safe space for the LGBTQIA community, as well as Latin Dreams, which focuses on empowering Latinos.
UNT additionally has an Anti-Bias Cultural Awareness Program that gives staff and faculty resources to help provide an inclusive environment on campus.
TWU has been ranked among the nation’s top ethnically diverse institutions for the second year straight, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 “Best Colleges” edition. TWU nationally received the fourth-highest diversity index rating and tied for the second-highest ranking in Texas.
“We celebrate diversity because it enriches the university experience, adds perspective and drives innovation,” TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten said in a news release.
People who are ethnic minorities make up 57.9% of TWU’s student population, according to preliminary fall enrollment figures. This is the university’s most diverse student body ever.
TWU is additionally a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, which recognizes universities with a 25% or higher Hispanic undergraduate population.