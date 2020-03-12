University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk teased a major announcement regarding how the school will handle COVID-19 through his Twitter account last night.
The move came hours after UNT professors were told via email to start planning to move classes online. Additionally, more than 7,000 people have signed a petition for the university to halt face-to-face classes and meetings.
"Caring for our campus community and continuing to educate our students during the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak is our primary focus. Expect a significant update tomorrow regarding our plan," Smatresk said around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
