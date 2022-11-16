UPDATE: The Health and Science Center issued the following statement at 2:24 p.m.: "The emergency condition is over. Return to normal activities."
No additional information was immediately available.
A University of North Texas campus in Fort Worth reported it was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon because of a “potential for violence.”
The school’s Health Science Center, in the 3500 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, near Montgomery Street, announced the lockdown about 12:40 p.m.
“Seek shelter immediately inside a secure location,” the notice said.
Fort Worth police said they were assisting the university’s police department with “a possible person with a weapon on campus” but did not provide any additional details. A police call log shows the department was notified of the incident just before 12:40 p.m.
Footage from a news helicopter showed at least two dozen law-enforcement vehicles lining nearby streets, and multiple officers with ballistic shields, helmets and rifles were seen standing on the sidewalk.
The Health Science Center, located west of downtown Fort Worth, is an academic medical center that “provides patient-centered care” to people in Tarrant County, according to the university’s website. The medical school enrolls about 2,500 students and has roughly 1,400 faculty and staff.
The safety alert noted the activity was near the campus’ Interdisciplinary Research and Education Building, which houses research laboratories, classrooms and other shared spaces for students.